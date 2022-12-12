Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Mercury General has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 99.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 121.0%.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Stock Down 1.4 %

MCY stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury General

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mercury General by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 18.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at $192,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.