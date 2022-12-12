Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Announces $0.08 — Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 46.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 959.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,360 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 393,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

