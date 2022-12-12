Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

