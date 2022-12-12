EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

EQB Stock Performance

EQB opened at C$60.94 on Monday. EQB has a twelve month low of C$44.81 and a twelve month high of C$78.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQB. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.78.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

