First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (FCRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 92.12%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

