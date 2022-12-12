BCE Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

BCE has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 108.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BCE to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.3%.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after acquiring an additional 504,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,686,000 after buying an additional 183,409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BCE by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,286,000 after buying an additional 134,849 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of BCE by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 119,615 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

