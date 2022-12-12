Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.30. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $24.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 959.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,360 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 393,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

