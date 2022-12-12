Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 168.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

NYSE UE opened at $15.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,343,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,701,000 after acquiring an additional 272,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,821,000 after buying an additional 68,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after buying an additional 55,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 969,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

