NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

NorthWestern Price Performance

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $663,637 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 79.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

