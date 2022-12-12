Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 31st

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $19.19 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $25.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

