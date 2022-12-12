Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 1st

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

