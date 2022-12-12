Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Red Rock Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 95.7% annually over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RRR stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.17. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $414.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.55 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 753.52% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 18.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.