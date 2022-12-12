Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Leidos has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Leidos by 11.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

