Cadence Bank (CADE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cadence Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 50.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cadence Bank has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 182.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

