Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 31st

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $87.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.27. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.6% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,664,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

