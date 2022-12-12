Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

