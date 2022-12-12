Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Esports Entertainment Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
About Esports Entertainment Group
