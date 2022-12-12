RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

RMI opened at $17.59 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 7,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $129,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 7,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $129,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,620 shares in the company, valued at $391,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,347 shares of company stock valued at $463,680 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $218,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

