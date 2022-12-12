Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $8.10 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $2,168,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

