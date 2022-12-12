Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $8.10 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.20.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
