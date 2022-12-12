RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on December 30th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

RIV opened at $13.08 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $33,081.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,612.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

