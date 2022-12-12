Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Simmons First National has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.2 %

Simmons First National stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 53.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $341,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.