RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

RFM stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

