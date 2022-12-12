Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (CNFRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on December 31st

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CNFRL opened at $23.24 on Monday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.