Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPG opened at $13.20 on Monday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

