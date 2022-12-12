MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MMD opened at $16.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $27,600.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

