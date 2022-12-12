Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 29th

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Shaw Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $26.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.55. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

