Paramount Global (PARAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Paramount Global Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 21.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 25.69. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of 17.75 and a 52-week high of 41.87.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 6.92 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
