Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5,666.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $95.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

