US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $34.99 on Monday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 245.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 50.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 455,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 93.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 194.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

