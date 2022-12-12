NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a payout ratio of -323.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $46.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXRT. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

