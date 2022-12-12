Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on December 29th

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.16 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 32.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 89.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

