Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTN.A opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

