Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 30th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $14.93 on Monday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

Insider Activity at Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMM. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

