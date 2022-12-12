RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $9.63 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

