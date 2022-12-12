Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.00 million-$652.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.87 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair raised shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

About Stratasys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stratasys by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Stratasys by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Stratasys by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

