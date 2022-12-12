Ontology Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. Ontology has a market cap of $155.06 million and approximately $16.28 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.54 or 0.07382178 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00034361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00075614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024616 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

