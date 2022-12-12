ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Barclays cut their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.82.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $242.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

