BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.51 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $150,080.67 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 56% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012338 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00045147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00239477 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003711 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.25041036 USD and is up 18.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135,564.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

