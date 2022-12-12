EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, EOS has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $139.49 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009421 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005671 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004686 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005257 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000771 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,728,658 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

