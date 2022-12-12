EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, EOS has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $139.49 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005766 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009421 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025295 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005671 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001988 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004686 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005257 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000771 BTC.
About EOS
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,728,658 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
