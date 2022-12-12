Cardano Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion and approximately $175.89 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.54 or 0.07382178 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00034361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00075614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024616 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,248,900,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,471,390,300 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

