Monero Price Hits $150.73 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Monero has a market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $90.27 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $150.73 or 0.00886976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,994.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00439904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00107796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.33 or 0.00619771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00265113 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00268596 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,212,561 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

