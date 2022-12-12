ICON Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.33 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. ICON has a total market cap of $160.57 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17475171 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,741,981.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.