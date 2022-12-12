The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after acquiring an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,718,159 shares of company stock worth $115,143,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $359.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

