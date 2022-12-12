Mather Group LLC. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $35.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

