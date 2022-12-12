Mather Group LLC. Sells 912 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Regions Financial by 305.6% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

