Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $7.67 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $7.67 or 0.00045147 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $771.57 million and approximately $75.73 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012338 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036425 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00239477 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,564,114 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,564,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.65433698 USD and is down -6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $82,751,853.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

