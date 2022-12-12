BitTorrent Trading Down 7% This Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $654.44 million and approximately $179,874.70 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $896.54 or 0.05276647 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00509328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,127.44 or 0.30177910 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

