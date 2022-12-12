Ankr Market Cap Achieves $198.28 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $198.28 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012338 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00045147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00239477 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0204891 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $13,490,797.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

