Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Head to Head Review

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 34.14% 88.11% 30.64% Victory Oilfield Tech -6.57% N/A -11.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enerplus and Victory Oilfield Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $963.90 million 3.76 $234.44 million $2.94 5.49 Victory Oilfield Tech $810,000.00 7.20 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Enerplus has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enerplus and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 1 4 0 2.80 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $24.13, suggesting a potential upside of 49.47%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enerplus beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. is a subsidiary of Armacor Victory Ventures, LLC.

