Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI) vs. Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Head to Head Comparison

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) and Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Williams Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom Digital Manufacturing $152.20 million 2.34 $16.03 million N/A N/A Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom Digital Manufacturing -244.53% 5.88% 1.73% Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 47.4% of Williams Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Williams Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 1 3 0 2.75 Williams Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fathom Digital Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 163.36%. Given Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fathom Digital Manufacturing is more favorable than Williams Industries.

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats Williams Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching. The company serves the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin.

About Williams Industries

Williams Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells welded steel plate girders, rolled steel beams, stay-in-place bridge decking, and light structural and other metal products in the United States. The company also offers steel, precast concrete and miscellaneous metals erection and installation services, as well as rigging and specialized hauling services. It also rents cranes. The company provides its services and products for industrial, governmental, commercial, and institutional construction markets. Williams Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Manassas, Virginia.

