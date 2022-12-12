Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,200 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

